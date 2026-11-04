Omaha voters head to the polls on Election Day, citing economy and cost of living as key issues

OMAHA, Neb. — Voters in Omaha are making their voices heard on Election Day, with many citing the economy, healthcare, and taxes as the issues driving them to the polls.

At Mammel Hall on the University of Nebraska Omaha campus, lines grew longer throughout the afternoon as residents stopped in after work to cast their ballots.

One voter said the ability to afford everyday necessities is what brought them out today.

"I think the economy is the biggest," the voter said. "People being able to feed their families, put gas in the car, to be able to get to work."

When asked what changes they hope to see in the new year, the voter said lowering prices is the priority.

"Get these prices down," they said.

Lines at Mammel Hall continued to grow into the evening hours as the after-work rush arrived.

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