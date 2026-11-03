Iowa voters weigh health, rural access in pivotal midterm election

DES MOINES, Iowa — All eyes are on Iowa tonight, as it could be one of the states that determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Before I headed to the Capitol, I talked to some Southwest Iowa voters about what was motivating them to get out to the polls.

"There's just some excitement going on right now. In these midterm elections, from both sides, and I've been feeling it," James Ray said.

"I think the big things that we're seeing in rural Iowa, especially in the territory in which I work, are health, with the water and the rising cancer rates, those are definitely a huge concern. And then just making sure that all of our rural communities have what they need in terms of childcare and healthcare and access to those," Sarah Beth Ray said.

State Rep. Brent Siegrist, a Republican from Council Bluffs, tells me that if Republicans turn out, they'll likely win, as they have about a 180,000 voter registration advantage.

Now the question is who shows up at the polls.

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