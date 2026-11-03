Nebraska voters share what's driving them to the polls

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District headed to the polls Tuesday, and those who spoke with 3 News Now said a range of issues is driving their decisions at the ballot box.

At the Bellevue Public Library, voters said concerns about the cost of living, accountability for elected officials, and international conflicts are among the issues weighing most heavily on their minds this midterm election.

"Those are the most concerning things that I feel need to be decided by voters," said John Kahonge, a Bellevue voter.

For some, the stakes feel deeply personal.

"I am hoping that we flip blue," said Amber Roberts, a Bellevue voter. "I am hoping that the people who care about those issues and care about people are the ones that take over."

Others said they are focused on the balance of political power in the district.

"Making sure that we are turning things more Democrat out of the control of just the Republican Party and following one president," said Sarah Sutton, a Bellevue voter.

Voters also mentioned education as an issue they are watching closely.

Polls in Nebraska close at 8 p.m. local time. 3 News Now will have full results coverage as they come in.

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