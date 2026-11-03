LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest 2026 Nebraska and Iowa midterm election updates

OMAHA, Neb. — Republicans in Nebraska have found themselves on the back foot this midterm season as their opponents have made surprising gains in key races. Losing a Nebraska seat in the U.S. Senate or House could set up Republicans to lose control of Congress. Democrats are once again targeting Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, where Democrat Denise Powell is up against Republican Omaha City Councilor Brinker Harding.

A rare open U.S. Senate seat in Iowa is among the pivotal races in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Democrats are looking to break a more than decade-long drought in federal statewide races. Democrat Josh Turek and Republican Ashley Hinson are facing off for retiring Republican Sen. Joni Ernst’s seat. Republicans have spent millions to defend the seat, while Democrats have poured millions into their attempt to flip it.

Iowa voters are also choosing their next governor in a competitive race between Democrat Rob Sand and Republican Zach Lahn.

Click here to see updated election results once the polls close.

Follow results and latest developments in the live thread below:

1:45 p.m.

Iowa polls see steady voter traffic on Election Day

A steady flow of voters poured out of polling locations in Clarinda on Election Day. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats on the ballot, while 36 states will be electing new governors.

Southwest Iowa Page County, Iowa polls see steady voter traffic on Election Day Ryan Gamboa

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.