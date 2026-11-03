NTSB investigating Iowa plane crash

HAMBURG, Iowa — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a small airplane near Hamburg, Iowa, on Monday evening.

The Piper PA-28-180 crashed at approximately 7:33 p.m. CST on Nov. 2, according to preliminary information provided by the NTSB.

An NTSB investigator was expected to arrive at the crash site Tuesday afternoon to begin documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The plane will then be moved to a secure facility for further evaluation.

The Piper PA-28-180 can seat up to four people. Authorities have not released information about how many people were aboard or their conditions.

No information has been released about what may have caused the crash.

As part of its investigation, the NTSB will examine three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

Investigators will gather flight tracking data, air traffic control communications and aircraft maintenance records. They will also review weather forecasts, actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the crash, as well as the pilot's license, ratings and recent flight experience.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.