Early voting surges in Pottawattamie County as open Senate and governor races drive Iowa turnout

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Early voting is surging in Pottawattamie County, and a local election official says it's because of two high-profile races at the top of the ballot.

County Auditor Mary Ann Hanusa says 10,200 neighbors had cast absentee ballots by the end of the day on Saturday — on track to double the number from four years ago.

"For the first time since 1968, Iowa has an open US Senate seat and an open governor's race at the same time," Hanusa said.

"Yeah, it was definitely the governor's race and the senate race in Iowa," said Sarah Beth Ray.

"My party's asking me to get out and vote so that's what I'm going to do," Kenneth Toms said.

"And it's the first time that I can recall that it's pretty close to evenly split, so that really ups the stakes of coming out to vote," James Ray said.

Council Bluffs Republican Mark Ford attended a rally for Council Bluffs native — and Democrat — Josh Turek on Sunday.

"What's happening around the world because of our actions around the world is not acceptable to me," Ford said.

Turek, and his Republican opponent Ashley Hinson, made recent swings through Council Bluffs with high-profile supporters. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was stumping for Hinson and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear rallied for Turek.

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"I support our border patrol agents, our immigration enforcement agents to be able to actually do their job," Hinson told a Council Bluffs crowd last Thursday.

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"I've heard from Iowans — say 'Josh, I'm struggling just to keep food on the table, a roof above my head..." Turek said during his Sunday event.

Neighbors voting Tuesday will go to local precincts and not the courthouse. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the auditor's office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

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