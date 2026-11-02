SBA offers disaster loans to Douglas County flood victims

OMAHA, Neb. — Financial help is now available for residents and businesses hit by the floods on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster loans across Douglas County and the surrounding area. Homeowners, renters and businesses can now apply for low-interest loans to repair the damage.

Homeowners can borrow up to $500,000 to repair their homes, and they can get up to $100,000 more to replace personal property. Businesses can borrow up to $2 million. Home loan rates start as low as 3%.

Nicole Ennis with the Small Business Administration told me that the main goal is to help the community rebuild.

"We just hope to see you here, to come in and see what you possibly qualify for ... and we are excited to be here, to help the community rebuild," Ennis said.

If you are planning on applying, you have until Dec. 28 to apply for loans to repair physical damage. You can apply online through the SBA loan portal.

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