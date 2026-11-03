Omaha's District 2 candidates Powell and Harding make final push for votes as Election Day arrives

OMAHA, Neb. — With Election Day here, both District 2 congressional candidates say they are knocking on doors and making phone calls in a final push for votes.

Democrat Denise Powell is picking up support from labor leaders as she makes her closing argument to voters.

"We are not taking anything for granted, we are hitting every door we can, talking to every voter we can from now until 8 p.m. tomorrow night," Powell said.

Republican Brinker Harding says his campaign is also working until the very end.

"We said it was going to be a marathon, we are going to sprint every single day, and that is exactly how we are finishing out today and tomorrow, we are going to sprint to the finish line," Harding said.

Both candidates say face-to-face contact is a priority. Harding is spending the remaining hours of his campaign in Saunders and Sarpy counties, while Powell is focused in Omaha and making as many calls as she can.

As they make their closing arguments, both candidates are responding to the issues voters care about.

"What is happening in Iran is a direct correlation of what is happening at our gas pumps, we need to end this war in Iran," Harding said.

"We have to find a way to end it, but we have to make sure that part of that resolution is that Iran doesn't have a nuclear weapon," Powell said.

Both campaigns say they are working to reach as many voters as possible and are encouraging those who have not yet voted to get to the polls.

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