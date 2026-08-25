Sky Crabtree is your Downtown/Central Omaha reporter and is thrilled to be reporting on local stories impacting you and your community.

A Native New Yorker, Sky grew up in The Bronx. He spent nine years training at a professional ballet conservatory before realizing that he wanted to pursue a career in news and then went on to attend Stony Brook University on Long Island. While at Stony Brook, Sky spent two summers at NBC 4 New York in the station’s consumer unit, where he worked on stories impacting consumers across the tristate area. He also spent three semesters working at Fox News Media in numerous departments and won an award in student investigative reporting from the Press Club of Long Island.

Sky is excited to be in Omaha and explore all the city has to offer! When he’s not covering the news, you can usually find him checking out new restaurants and coffee shops, reading a good book, or at the gym or a dance class.

Have a story idea or tip? I'm always happy to chat. Reach out at sky.crabtree@3newsnow.com.

