Nebraska mom survives sudden heart attack caused by SCAD, now shares story to help others seek help

OMAHA, Neb. — Katie Fehrman had the day all planned out. It was a day of firsts for the Fehrmans, and she would start it herself with an early morning workout.

But during that workout, something wasn't right.

"I felt like I couldn't catch my breath and I thought, maybe I'm having a panic attack," Fehrman said.

She stopped her workout, but the feeling kept going. Her thoughts turned to everything she still needed to do at home.

"I just need to get home. It's Liam's first day of school. It's Addy's first day of classes, I still hadn't packed his lunch. I had a pan in the sink from dinner last night that I hadn't washed," Fehrman said, laughing.

She tried making that case to two nurses at the gym. They were unmoved, and they finally broke through to Katie.

"There would be moments where I would have this relief of pressure, like, okay, maybe it's over. Like maybe I'm okay. It was really hard to just keep calm and keep breathing," Fehrman said. "That's probably one of the biggest things I'd like to share with people is don't be afraid to ask for help. Don't be afraid to grab the AED machine. Don't be afraid to call 911. That's what they're there for."

When medics arrived, Katie was having a heart attack brought about by a SCAD — spontaneous coronary artery dissection.

According to the American Heart Association, it's not clear what causes it. But they usually happen in otherwise healthy people with few or no risk factors for heart disease.

"I have no plaque. I have no calcium buildup. My heart, they said, was pristine. So knowing that this happened to me and there was nothing I could have done to prevent it, it’s scary," Fehrman said.

And it's scary because it could happen again without warning. But Katie believes she's living out a second chance right now, and it's why she's sharing her story.

"What are those things that I can do to help people that end up making the right decisions to save their lives?" Fehrman said.

Go Red for Women started in 2004, dedicated to information and awareness since cardiovascular disease is not a one-size-fits-all issue. This year's event is emceed by KMTV's Paige Halter and is happening in La Vista, but you don't need to be there to act. See how heart health can change at different stages of life at GoRedforWomen.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.