Mary Nelson is delighted to return to KMTV. She joined the News team in 2003, then helped launch The Morning Blend in 2010. Seven years later, Mary left Omaha for the Philadelphia area to become a program host at QVC but says she and her husband "... missed the Midwest like something awful," so they returned to be closer to family and friends.

Before initially moving to Nebraska, Mary's radio and television career carried her from Kentucky to Nashville to Washington, DC and Huntington, West Virginia. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University.

"Working in television in Omaha is fulfilling because it allows me to connect with and contribute to a community that's been so good to me over the years," Mary said.

Some of the organizations she proudly supports include the American Heart Association, JDRF, Susan G. Komen Nebraska, Habitat for Humanity, and Project Houseworks.

Causes that relate to having a home, or enhancing a home's safety and beauty, resonate with Mary -- an enthusiastic DIYer. She enjoys tackling projects of all kinds: framing, drywall, tile, woodworking, and more. "It's a fun way to learn and grow, and I appreciate having something tangible to show for my work!"

Mary is married to Troy, a Millard North grad. They're sports fanatics -- including all things golf, and love rooting for the Huskers, Jays, and Chiefs! They're also the proud parents of two rescues. Action, a schnauzer, was adopted from the Nebraska Humane Society in 2008. He became a big brother in 2020 when Mary and Troy brought Sparky Bo Jack home. They met him in rural eastern Kentucky during a trip to Mary's hometown of Greenup, Kentucky. Sparky was injured and sick but had a 'spark' in his eye. Mary's ideal day includes grilling burgers, then wrapping up in a blanket with 'the boys' next to the firepit, and watching football on the patio!

If you see Mary at a community event, or shopping for pocket hole supplies, please say, "Hello!" Or, connect online @MaryNelsonKMTV (or home_sweet_homaha on Instagram to keep up with her #homereno projects).

