New space for Foster Heart + Hope in Ralston 'very surreal' for founder

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the same mission, but with a new name and new address.



Previously Foster Love, Foster Heart + Hope represents an expanded mission, with more programming for kids, teens and young adults impacted by foster care.

The organization's new space is nearly seven times the size of their previous space, and included a community-facing boutique called BeLoved, where anyone can shop. Revenue is returned to the mission.

Founder Amber Richardson is looking forward to their public celebration on Friday July 11, 3pm - 4:30pm at 7010 1/2 Q Street in Ralston.

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of this story.

To fully appreciate all of this, it's important to start with why it exists.

"I try to not to get emotional," Amber Richardson prefaced.

But it's so personal.

The family's first foster placement in 2007 had just a single trash bag of tattered clothes.

"And then, no toys. Nothing was part of his story. It was just like, you're dropped off and there you go."

Trey became their son.

Five years ago, as a family, they'd assemble care packages for other foster kids in their basement. Then, grew to fill a 1,200-square foot boutique. Their brand new space is almost seven times the size.

"Very surreal. Sometimes, unbelievable that it has transpired and manifested into something so beautiful and big, yet we are so small," Richardson smiled.

Now called Foster Heart + Hope, they serve up to 200 kids a month from Nebraska and western Iowa - greeted at the door with a crossword.

"Safe, heart, hope, empower... family," Richardson read aloud.

Words of encouragement are everywhere.

The four dressing rooms are an upgrade. The space also has a studio for art and cooking classes, and they'll phase-in a gym.

"But wait! There's still more space," Richardson exclaimed on the tour.

With more space, they're expanding LaunchPad, a program for older teens and young adults.

Werner owns the building. Richardson describes a generous deal on rent.

Something that hasn't changed is the formula.

"When children come in, first-timers get the 4s," Richardson confirmed.

That's four tops, bottoms, undies and socks. Returning shoppers get three of each. Everyone gets accessories and a book, and each child gets one pair of shoes each quarter.

Having more space has also made BeLoved possible. Not just for foster kids, anyone can shop BeLoved - where the money goes back tot he mission. It's also staffed by teens and adults who've experienced foster care.

"It takes more of a village, it takes more of a community effort to hit all of the different aspects of foster care," Richardson said.

And, just like the kids she serves, what she's learned herself is: When you have support, you can succeed.

If you're compelled to volunteer, host a collection drive or find another way to partner up, visit this website.

Details about their ribbon cutting and public celebration:

Friday, July 11, 2025

3:00pm - 4:30pm

7010 1/2 Q Street, Ralston

