Foster Love provides kids in need with fashionable clothes for free

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Foster Love resembles other trendy places to shop. But nothing inside is for sale. The Ralston boutique doesn't exist to make money. Its sole purpose is to serve kids in foster care.

Years ago, Amber Richardson, the founder of Foster Love, and her husband became foster parents. They met their son, who was now 16 years old when he was 14 months old.

"Super sad to witness such an image of a child, like, coming to your doorstep that way," she recalled. "The clothes were ill-fitting. Worn, torn. Literally just one little trash bag. He had bounced from home to home."

For Amber, the experience left an indelible impression, which came down to one question: "How can we provide kids with love and dignity through basic needs?"

She stumbled upon an organization in Florida that would become her model for how to provide for children free of charge. Kids and the adults in their lives come on shopping days and pick out what they want — a set number of things like tops, bottoms, socks, underwear and books. During the most recent shopping day, Foster Love served 84 children. In 2022, it was almost 700. About half are new to the system. Amber explained that others become familiar.

"Honestly, some kids that shopped with us in January of '21, sadly, are still in the system. But they're still using our resources and we're able to know those kids by name. They come in and we give them hugs and high fives and fist bumps."

In that, Amber has created a different system for foster kids. A support system.

She understands how important that is. The Richardsons have fostered 14 kids. Their forever family is a family of six, and everyone pitches in at Foster Love. And word about what they're doing is spreading.

"One share after another. Telling the story. Someone being affected by foster care. A foster parent. Really, that's how it's blossomed into what it is."

KMTV is proud to sponsor The Power of One in support of Foster Love on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Venues at the Granary. To register for the event, or to learn about volunteering, donating clothes or other ways to help, visit Foster Love (fosterlove402.org)

