For sought-after Omaha artist Jesse Baines, May Museum is one of his most special projects

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Positively the Heartland is a colorful story which takes us from west Omaha to Fremont.



The Louis E. May Museum's original front entry windows are still intact; however, the coordinating front doors are long gone. Enter: Stained glass artist (and Fremont native) Jesse Baines.

Baines runs his family business, Rainbow Artistic Glass, which does custom work, but also restorations and reproductions. Each of the May Museum's front doors required nearly 300 pieces of glass.

Baines teaches stained glass and fused glass classes. Tours of the museum are available. The home, built in 1874, features dozens of pieces of stained glass.

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of this story.

Now the May Museum, Theron Nye built his Fremont home in 1874.

"It's originally an Italianate house, or an Italian Revival home. And so, today, there are large columns outside and there's a huge roof railing up top and a flat roof. That's all added on a little bit later by his son, Ray," Louis E. May Museum Executive Director and Curator Tony Pasley explained.

Ray Nye also added more touches of stained glass. The home has dozens.

"The doors themselves, where you walk up and you see these brilliant red and green colors. And then, as you see the sun hit those at certain times of day, how it will illuminate the entryway also," Pasley described.

It all begs a closer look. The windows are original. The doors are spectacular reproductions created by Jesse Baines. For nearly 40 years, he's worked with stained glass.

"I like the translucency of it. I like the glow the glass has. Especially some of the old stuff, you get more light through it differently than some of the modern stuff. Some of the vintage glass is just very beautiful," Baines said.

He shared his process with 3 News Now's Mary Nelson - using the patterns for those museum doors, which required nearly 300 pieces of glass each.

The Louis E. May Museum is special to Baines. He grew up four blocks away.

"(It) was the first house I really remember as a kid. And going to the museum really young? It's neat to have a piece in it," he reflected.

Not just one: Baines worked with his uncle, Dick, on three pendant lights in the billiard room upstairs.

His work is also featured in homes, churches, businesses - and - in About Schmidt, a film co-written and directed by Alexander Payne.

Baines' cobalt piece is featured in that hot tub scene. Today, it's on display in the family's shop.

"It's fun. Each job's different. You know, everything's a challenge. I look forward to the challenge of it. And every day in our job is different here, which is wonderful," he smiled.

Baines estimates, based on trade groups of which he is a part, there's just a quarter of businesses like his now nationwide compared to when he started.

But, the tide is turning.

This centuries-old art form is seeing a resurgence, in part, because of TikTok.

This delights Baines, who wants the craft - and creations - to last for generations.

He regularly teaches classes. That schedule is available here.

Tours of the Louis E. May Museum are available. (Editors note: Mary recommends if you enjoy local history and craftsmanship.) Learn more about the museum here.

