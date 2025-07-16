Following flash flooding in Texas, 26 dogs arrive in Auburn: 'We knew we had to step up'

AUBURN, Neb. (KMTV) — It started with a Facebook message. A partner organization in Texas reached out to Hearts United for Animals in Auburn - needing help after devastating flash floods.



With a day's notice, staff and volunteers worked to prepare for as many as 40 dogs. Ultimately, they received 26 dogs.

These are not pets separated from their families, but instead, dogs that were already in shelters in Texas. Those centers needed to make room for other animals which were separated due to flooding.

Some dogs have medical needs which will take time to treat. Others will be ready for adoption sooner - in as early as two weeks. Updated listings are available here.

It's a scenic spot - roughly five miles north of Auburn.

Hearts United for Animals had just a day's heads up that several dogs would arrive from some of the hardest-hit areas from flash flooding on July 4, 2025.

"Absolutely heartbreaking to see all these animals being swept away in the flood waters. And we knew we had to step up," Katie Shuster explained, as she described watching news coverage from Texas.

Ultimately, her organization received 26 dogs - each with their own story.

"This is Honeysuckle. She has a pretty nasty wound to the side of her face here. She is going to see the vet here, soon. Probably tomorrow. She's got a bunch of wounds. There's one in her armpit here," Shuster continued.

It's important to know they are not pets separated from their families. Instead, these dogs had been in shelters, one volunteer explained.

They were moved out to make room for other animals to then stay close to home - making reunions possible.

Hearts United for Animals opened in 1989. It's a no-kill organization on 65 acres, and with more capacity than some shelters in the city.

Some of these new dogs are calm and confident. Or, tender and affectionate. Some are playful and talkative. Others seem reluctant right now.

"We're just as patient as we can be trying not to stress them out," Shuster said.

We watched as a team worked with this little one.

"It takes time, definitely. A work in progress for dogs that are like that. But it's so rewarding," Alissa Reeves, an enrichment coordinator, explained.

For a dog to get to a point of knowing they're safe?

Reeves continued, "It feels amazing, honestly. I mean, that's what this whole organization is about - being able to rescue dogs so it feels really great to be able to help."

Some of the dogs need to be treated medically before they're available to adopt. Others could be ready as soon as two weeks - once they've gone through behavioral assessments typical with any dog. This website will have updated listings.

