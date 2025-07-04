There's no 'expiration date' on homeownership, as Omaha father prepares to close

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — What can one man's journey tell us about the bigger story of homeownership in the metro?



John Johnson has been sober for more than two years. Shortly after he committed to sobriety, he regained custody of his son.

Johnson was determined to buy a home, and worked to improve his credit score. Through that process, he qualified for Project Houseworks' Home Affordability Program.

Johnson's home is the 30th house in Omaha which Project Houseworks has purchased, rehabilitated and re-sold, at below market value, through a program designed to make homeownership feasible for more people.

"Brand new faucets and cabinets, refrigerator, stove," John Johnson pointed out in the kitchen.

A lot is new in his home: HVAC, windows, paint - you name it.

"I think me and my son decided this is going to be my room," he gestured as the tour continued.

For Johnson, getting clean a few years ago allowed him to regain custody of Jarrett, who's now 17.

"A lot of people that are in my position feel like there's an expiration date when it comes to homeownership, and that your only other option in life is to rent an apartment complex or rent a home from somebody, and I just found out that's not true," he explained.

Critically, Johnson built up his credit score. He was then referred by other organizations to Project Houseworks.

"I'm proud of everything he's overcome and accomplished, but most of all, I'm so happy that he's got this home that's for him and his son forever, it's his, and he can pass it down to his son in the future," Hailey Ghumm, project manager, beamed.

Project Houseworks purchased, rehabbed and then resold the house to John - below market value. The 30th such home for the organization in Omaha.

The City is a key partner.

"It's keeping people in the houses. There's an affordability period that you have to remain in the home. And I think it's all about building the neighborhoods up. They want the neighborhoods to be pretty, so they're putting more money into this program in order to make more sustainable homeowners and not have as many investors in the community turning them into rental properties," Ghumm explained.

Project Houseworks will continue to help Johnson for a year after close.

For his part, Johnson is looking forward to late November.

"My first Thanksgiving here? I've already been thinking about it. Probably going to do something non-traditional. Keep it simple," he predicted.

The holidays. The every day. Johnson has worked for this fresh start and he's determined to enjoy it.

