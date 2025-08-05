Connect with OPA: How scholarships help make the arts more accessible

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

This month, KMTV's series turns to eliminating financial barriers - as scholarships help make the arts more accessible. The Hip Hop Lab is one example, where students ages 11 and up, can learn to become a DJ.

In addition to returning classes, OPA has added new offerings this fall. Some of these may be available to you at little to no cost.

ArtsPlay!™ [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for children ages 3–6 and their parents/caregivers

NEW! Baby ArtsPlay! [o-pa.asapconnected.com]™ for children ages 0–2 and their parents/caregivers

Broadway Day Camps [o-pa.asapconnected.com] with The Wiz and Wicked for ages 7–14

NEW! Hip Hop Dance Class [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for ages 11 & up

NEW! Hip Hop DJing Class [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for ages 11 & up (Class Instructor DJ Mista Soull)

NEW! Hip Hop Graffiti Class [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for ages 11 & up

Jazz Academy Ensembles [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for ages 11–14

