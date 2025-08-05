Connect with OPA: How scholarships help make the arts more accessible

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.
This month, KMTV's series turns to eliminating financial barriers - as scholarships help make the arts more accessible. The Hip Hop Lab is one example, where students ages 11 and up, can learn to become a DJ.
In addition to returning classes, OPA has added new offerings this fall. Some of these may be available to you at little to no cost.
ArtsPlay!™ [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for children ages 3–6 and their parents/caregivers
NEW! Baby ArtsPlay! [o-pa.asapconnected.com]™ for children ages 0–2 and their parents/caregivers
Broadway Day Camps [o-pa.asapconnected.com] with The Wiz and Wicked for ages 7–14
NEW! Hip Hop Dance Class [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for ages 11 & up
NEW! Hip Hop DJing Class [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for ages 11 & up (Class Instructor DJ Mista Soull)
NEW! Hip Hop Graffiti Class [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for ages 11 & up
Jazz Academy Ensembles [o-pa.asapconnected.com] for ages 11–14
