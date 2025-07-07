Radio to podcasting: Omaha's Big Party and Molly Cavanaugh thrive in new space

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After more than two decades on-air at Channel 94.1 in Omaha, Big Party and Molly Cavanaugh charged fully into the still-emerging frontier of podcasting.



"It's a different dynamic, it really is. But gosh, I'm so glad I'm here. I'm so glad I'm here," Big Party said.

The pair credits listeners. "It was just so comforting to know that it wasn't my imagination. That this was really something that I did share with all of these people," Cavanaugh explained - referring to the response after their departure from Channel 94.1.

They're preparing for a live podcast event in La Vista on July 12.

"I should just say - we've got Mary Nelson from KMTV here," Big Party explained to listeners (and viewers).

His and Molly Cavanaugh's voices and laughs were part of our morning drive until late January.

"I finished the show. They pull me in a room and say, 'We're eliminating your position.' And then, I get to say something back. Like, 'What took you so long?' They didn't like that," Big Party laughed.

After 22 years at Channel 94.1, it was over.

"You don't get to say 'Bye,' you don't get to say anything to anyone. It's awful. And I understand it. They don't want me to go on the microphone and start blasting everything about the company. But the way that happens, it's just not fair," he said.

Big Party wasn't alone. Cavanaugh was out, too. Summit Media, which owns the radio station, retained co-host Jeff Degan.

The ousted friends are far from sour. Cavanaugh describes the whole experience as a 'time capsule.'

"I got engaged on the show, I had my bachelorette on the show, I got married, I had two babies, I lost my mom. I mean, there's so many moments."

Those moments helped build relationships with listeners.

Online, they heard from thousands of people.

"He's the one that you're gonna mic up? You get what you pay for, Mary," Cavanaugh quipped, as she and Big Party recorded a new episode of their podcast through Hurrdat, a digital media, marketing, sports and entertainment company.

The Big Party Show podcast launched in March.

"I could poop in a bag. If I had to," Big Party offered.

"Nobody asked you to," Cavanaugh replied - in a moment which is emblematic of their brother-sister dynamic. (For context, they were talking about Trainwreck: Poop Cruise at the time.)

By June, the podcast was squarely in the Top 20 in their genre on Apple.

They've embraced the freedom that comes with podcasting.

With listeners worldwide, they're still local - proud of have Omaha's back the way Omaha's had theirs.

The show is available anywhere you get a podcast including Apple, Spotify and YouTube.

Tickets are also available to a live podcast July 12, 2025 in La Vista.

