Going once, going twice: Classic cars, a feature of Lamberts' love story, up for auction

MAHASKA, Kan. (KMTV) — Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Lincoln, Plymouth and a dozen other makes - This week, 40 classic cars from one collection will go to auction.



The cars were acquired by Roger and Darlene Lambert of Mahaska, Kansas.

Most of the models are from the 1950s and 1960s, including a 1958 Ford Fairlane 500-Skyliner with a retractable hardtop.

Before he passed, Roger told Darlene he wanted her to sell the collection they enjoyed building together. She says she wants other folks to have that same enjoyment with the cars now.

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of this story.

Mahaska, Kansas is just on the other side of the Nebraska state line line. Home to about 100 people, it's where Darlene Lambert grew up.

"How long were you and Mr. Lambert together?," 3 News Now's Mary Nelson asked.

"60 years, 8 days, 6 hours and 5 minutes," Lambert smiled.

Off to the Korean War shortly after they met, Roger Lambert returned, they got married and built a beautiful life together.

"He was a kind gentleman. He really was," she reflected.

What's evident is that Darlene loved everything about Roger and he was crazy about her.

"The last car he restored was the '39 Desoto. It was a sharp car. He even put his and I picture into the glove compartment," she said.

They shared a passion for classic cars.

"Little by little, we ended up with 57 cars. The kind he really liked or that I really liked," Lambert explained - adding most were found at auction, and their largest haul came from Des Moines.

"We bought seven cars and we had to call help to come back here and drive them home," she laughed.

Weddings, funerals, parades, Sunday nights: the cars were family.

Before Roger passed, he did make clear that he wanted Darlene to sell the collection (once each child and grandchild picked out a favorite to keep).

Gesturing to one car called Forbidden, Darlene said it was "one of them that the grandkids would have loved to had and couldn't."

That she wouldn't allow. It was too fast for a young driver, she said.

The 1979 Corvette 350 V8 with custom paint and 39 other cars are ready for auction.

A 1928 Ford Model A Rumble Seat Coupe is the oldest, though most of the cars available are from the 1950s and 1960s like a turquoise Thunderbird with matching interior, a striking Fairlane with a retractable hardtop and a Studabaker that's seen the big screen.

With gratitude for the sweet memories, Darlene Lambert says she's ready for someone else to enjoy these cars just as she and Roger did together.

The Roger & Darlene Lambert Auction

Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 10am/C

The Stastny Community Center

1350 Dove Road

Hebron, Nebraska

Preview: Friday, August 8, 2025, 10am-5pm/C

Direct link to catalog and online bidding: https://vanderbrinkauction.proxibid.com/VanDerBrink-Auctions-LLC/Classic-Cars-at-Auction-Lambert-Collection/event-catalog/280305

