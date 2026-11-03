'I haven't seen it this busy': Page County, Iowa polls see steady voter traffic on Election Day

CLARINDA, Iowa — A steady flow of voters poured into the Lied Public Library in Clarinda, Iowa on Election Day to practice their civic duty.

Voters, leaving their place in line to go run errands hoping the wait times would diminish — others commenting on how busy to polling location has been.

"I haven't see it this busy," one man said while in line.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV There was a steady flow of voters in Clarinda, Iowa polling locations in what some voters told KMTV 3 News Now is a "consequential" election.

Southwest Iowa reporter Ryan Gamboa spent the morning among voters, many of them expressing, this election is consequential.

"The goal is to maintain control," Marc Haney, a Page County voter told Gamboa.

Haney said, it's been a long road to Election Day — navigating a harsh election cycle of political advertisements, mailers, and phone calls.

"I tried to find some facts in those things," Haney said. "It’s embarrassing that’s what elections have come to on both sides."

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Marc Haney

"I just don't believe any of it," Haney added.

Other voters, and newer residents had a stronger sense or urgency to get to the polls on Tuesday, like Jeffrey Mean.

"I don’t want our country going downhill," Mean said, who cast a vote for Republican Senate Candidate Ashley Hinson. "It’s to save our country, our country is going downhill fast, there’s too many radicals out there. And we need to keep them in check, without the Senate, we’re going to lose control."

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Jeffrey Mean

All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are on the ballot, while 36 states will be electing new governors.

Rob Sand, a Democrat and Zach Lahn, a Republican, are both vying a seat in the Iowa Statehouse, after Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) did not seek re-election.

Voters at the polls in Page County on Tuesday, seemed less interested in who will be at the helm in Des Moines, but more interested in who will represent them in Congress.

"To me it’s a shame that the best that could be brought up to run for the state on each side," Haney said about the candidates for Iowa governor.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV

The economy remains the biggest driver for voters at the polls this Election Day, many feeling the pinch of fuel prices, spiked by the conflict in the Middle East.

"The economy, I just retired so I am now on a fixed income and I am starting to learn that a fixed income is pretty fixed," Mean said. "I drive a diesel truck, and the fuel on that is killing me even though I don’t drive as much."

Yet, voting by party loyalty and to maintain GOP control in Congress, still holds its weight at the polls early this Midterm Election Day.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

"I don't want our country going downhill," added Mean.

Both Southwest Iowa reporters Ryan Gamboa and Katrina Markel will be in Des Moines on Tuesday night, covering both the Hinson-Turek Senate race and the race for Iowa Governor. Coverage is 24/7 on the KMTV 3 News Now streaming platforms, while over the air coverage begins at 5 p.m.