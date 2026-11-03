Central Omaha voters cast ballots, share issues driving them to polls

OMAHA, Neb. — Rainy weather didn't stop Central Omaha voters from heading to the polls Tuesday, with voters near 42nd and Center citing property taxes, inflation and the direction of the country among the reasons they cast their ballots.

Voters carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats made their way into a polling place.

For Michael Kush, voting was important because of the issues facing the country.

"I think it's important that everybody, you know, votes," Kush said. "There's a lot of things going on with the country here."

Dennis Deverry offered a similar reason for casting his ballot.

"Because our votes matter, and we need to have the right people leading the way," Deverry said.

When asked about specific issues bringing them to the polls, voters pointed to concerns about the economy and taxes.

Maria Anania said she wants lower property taxes.

Kush pointed to inflation and gas prices.

"I mean, there's inflation, gas prices," Kush said. "It's a problem for everybody. Everybody's kind of struggling right now."

While some voters had made their decisions months before Election Day, others were still deciding as they walked into the polling place.

Deverry said he made his choices months ago after doing research with his wife. Anania said she had known how she planned to vote for about six months.

Kush, however, said his decision was still "kind of a toss up" shortly before voting. When 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks asked whether he was heading into the polling place undecided, Kush responded, "Yes, exactly."

The polling place near 42nd and Center closes at 8 p.m. Voters who are in line at that time will still be able to cast their ballots.

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