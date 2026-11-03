Douglas County Election Commission reassures voters the ballot-counting process is secure

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — I'm at the Douglas County Election Commission, where Commissioner Danielle Jensen is reassuring voters about the security of the election process.

This is the site where poll workers will bring ballots from their locations to be counted.

Jensen told us last week the process is secure, and she is reiterating that on Election Day.

"So when the ballot box comes in, it has two seals on it, and the numbers on the seals have to match," Jensen said.

This is also where Douglas County voters can drop their ballots.

They have until 8 p.m. to do so.

That 8 p.m. time is also crucial because that is when polls close, and we'll get our first vote tally drop from Douglas County and start to get a sense of how the night will go.

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