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Nebraska voters head to the polls as governor's race draws young voters to the ballot box

Nebraska voters head to the polls as governor's race draws young voters to the ballot box
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OMAHA, Neb. — Voters across Nebraska are casting their ballots, with young voters among those making their voices heard at polling locations across the state.

At the Water's Edge Church in Gretna, a steady stream of voters turned out throughout the day.

Among them was John Murphy, 20, who said rising costs of living and what he described as "political chaos" motivated him to vote.

"Those challenges are definitely real, especially as a young person," Murphy said. "I got a car a couple of years ago and gas prices are crazy. I don't make a lot of money, so I mean it's a big chunk of what I get."

Murphy said he believes it is important to share his voice despite frustrations with the current political climate.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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