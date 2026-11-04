Democrat Denise Powell wins election to U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

OMAHA, Neb. —Democrat Denise Powell won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Brinker Harding.

Powell flipped a district that Democrats have been targeting for several election cycles. It's one of just a few districts nationally that elected a Republican for Congress two years ago while also supporting Kamala Harris for president.

Powell is a Democratic activist and cofounder of a political action committee called Women Who Run Nebraska, which recruits and supports female candidates.

Her opponent, Harding, has served on the Omaha City Council since 2017.

The Associated Press declared Powell the winner at 11:57 p.m. EST.

Click here to read more from 3 News Now on how to vote in Nebraska:

Local News Voter guide to November 3 elections in Nebraska KMTV Web Staff

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