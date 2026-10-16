Voter guide to November 3 elections in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here's what you need to know about registering to vote, casting an early voting ballot, finding your polling place and making sure your vote is counted.

Key election dates

Election Day: Nov. 3

Voter registration deadlines:

Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by the third Friday before the election.

Registrations completed through the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles must be submitted by the third Friday before the election.

Voter registrations delivered by personal messenger or agent must be received by the third Friday before the election.

In-person registration at a county election office is available until 6 p.m. on the second Friday before the election.

Early voting application deadline: Applications must be received by 6 p.m. on the second Friday before the election.

Early in-person voting: Begins 30 days before a primary or general election and continues through the day before Election Day.

Deadline to return an early voting ballot: Ballots must arrive at the county election office by the close of polls on Election Day.

How to register to vote

Eligible Nebraskans can register online through the state's Online Voter Registration System .

Voters also may register:

In person at their county election office

Through the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles when applying for or renewing a driver's license or state ID

Through certain state agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education

By mailing a completed voter registration application to their county election office

Additional information is available through Nebraska's election resources.

How to check your voter registration status

Voters can verify their registration information through Nebraska's VoterCheck portal .

How to vote early or by mail

Nebraska refers to absentee voting as early voting.

Voters can request an early voting ballot by contacting their county election office. Applications may be submitted by mail, fax or email. Voters can also complete an early voting application and return it to their county election office.

The deadline for a county election office to receive an early voting application is 6 p.m. on the second Friday before the election.

All early voting ballots must be received by the county election office no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

How to find your polling place

Voters can locate their polling place through Nebraska's VoterCheck portal .

What identification is required to vote?

Nebraska voters are required to present identification before voting.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Nebraska driver's license

Nebraska state identification card

Nebraska college or university ID

State or local government employee ID

Hospital, hospice, assisted-living facility or nursing home records

U.S. military ID

Tribal ID

U.S. passport

Voters should make sure their identification is current and meets state requirements before heading to the polls.

How to look up your ballot

Voters can review candidates and ballot measures that will appear on their ballot through Vote.org's ballot information tool .

Election Day poll hours

Poll hours vary by time zone:

Central Time Zone: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time Zone: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters in line when polls close will be allowed to vote.

Accessibility at polling places

Federal law requires Nebraska voting systems to provide voters with disabilities the ability to cast a private and independent ballot.

Every polling place in the state is equipped with an ExpressVote voting device designed to assist voters with disabilities. Features include:

Audio ballots with headphones for voters with visual impairments

Adjustable text size

Compatibility with sip-and-puff devices and other assistive technology

Multilingual capabilities

Support for write-in candidates

More information is available on Nebraska's Accessible Voting page .

How to report issues at your polling place

Voters who experience problems on Election Day can contact the Nebraska Secretary of State's Election Division at:

Toll-free: 888-727-0007

888-727-0007 Phone: 402-471-2555

The office is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to confirm your vote was counted

Voters can review their voter record and election participation history through Nebraska's VoterCheck portal .

More election information

For additional information about voting in Nebraska, including county election offices and statewide election resources, visit the Nebraska Elections Division .

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