Voter guide to November 3 elections in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here's what you need to know about registering to vote, casting an early voting ballot, finding your polling place and making sure your vote is counted.
Key election dates
Election Day: Nov. 3
Voter registration deadlines:
- Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by the third Friday before the election.
- Registrations completed through the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles must be submitted by the third Friday before the election.
- Voter registrations delivered by personal messenger or agent must be received by the third Friday before the election.
- In-person registration at a county election office is available until 6 p.m. on the second Friday before the election.
Early voting application deadline: Applications must be received by 6 p.m. on the second Friday before the election.
Early in-person voting: Begins 30 days before a primary or general election and continues through the day before Election Day.
Deadline to return an early voting ballot: Ballots must arrive at the county election office by the close of polls on Election Day.
How to register to vote
Eligible Nebraskans can register online through the state's Online Voter Registration System.
Voters also may register:
- In person at their county election office
- Through the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles when applying for or renewing a driver's license or state ID
- Through certain state agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education
- By mailing a completed voter registration application to their county election office
Additional information is available through Nebraska's election resources.
How to check your voter registration status
Voters can verify their registration information through Nebraska's VoterCheck portal.
How to vote early or by mail
Nebraska refers to absentee voting as early voting.
Voters can request an early voting ballot by contacting their county election office. Applications may be submitted by mail, fax or email. Voters can also complete an early voting application and return it to their county election office.
The deadline for a county election office to receive an early voting application is 6 p.m. on the second Friday before the election.
All early voting ballots must be received by the county election office no later than the close of polls on Election Day.
How to find your polling place
Voters can locate their polling place through Nebraska's VoterCheck portal.
What identification is required to vote?
Nebraska voters are required to present identification before voting.
Acceptable forms of ID include:
- Nebraska driver's license
- Nebraska state identification card
- Nebraska college or university ID
- State or local government employee ID
- Hospital, hospice, assisted-living facility or nursing home records
- U.S. military ID
- Tribal ID
- U.S. passport
Voters should make sure their identification is current and meets state requirements before heading to the polls.
How to look up your ballot
Voters can review candidates and ballot measures that will appear on their ballot through Vote.org's ballot information tool.
Election Day poll hours
Poll hours vary by time zone:
- Central Time Zone: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mountain Time Zone: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in line when polls close will be allowed to vote.
Accessibility at polling places
Federal law requires Nebraska voting systems to provide voters with disabilities the ability to cast a private and independent ballot.
Every polling place in the state is equipped with an ExpressVote voting device designed to assist voters with disabilities. Features include:
- Audio ballots with headphones for voters with visual impairments
- Adjustable text size
- Compatibility with sip-and-puff devices and other assistive technology
- Multilingual capabilities
- Support for write-in candidates
More information is available on Nebraska's Accessible Voting page.
How to report issues at your polling place
Voters who experience problems on Election Day can contact the Nebraska Secretary of State's Election Division at:
- Toll-free: 888-727-0007
- Phone: 402-471-2555
The office is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
How to confirm your vote was counted
Voters can review their voter record and election participation history through Nebraska's VoterCheck portal.
More election information
For additional information about voting in Nebraska, including county election offices and statewide election resources, visit the Nebraska Elections Division.
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