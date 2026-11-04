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Gov. Jim Pillen claims victory for second term, says much work remains for the state

Jim Pillen wins reelection in Governor's race
Gov. Jim Pillen claimed victory for a second term, beating challenger Lynn Walz, and says much remains to accomplish for the state including reviewing legislative body.
Gov. Jim Pillen claims victory for second term, says much work remains for the state
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LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen claimed victory Tuesday night at his watch party in Lincoln, saying there is still a lot left to accomplish in his second term.

Pillen won over Nebraska voters once again, beating out challenger Lynn Walz. Even with multiple states voting in Democrats, the governor says he was confident voters would be on his side.

"We have brought Nebraskans together through relationships and business leaders, farmers and ranchers and that's what our campaign has been. It's been historic and that's why we won," Pillen said.

The governor says one of his first priorities in office will be to take stock of the new Unicameral makeup to see what's possible legislatively. Together, the governor and state senators will be faced with a massive and growing budget deficit.

Pillen told me that while he did not hear from President Trump on Election Day, he did get a text from the vice president.

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