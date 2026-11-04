Republican Jim Pillen wins reelection for governor in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen won election Wednesday as governor of Nebraska, defeating Democrat Lynne Walz.

Pillen has served as Governor since his election in 2023. While in office, Pillen has made property tax relief, agriculture, and business grown as his main priorities.

Walz is a former state senator and chaired the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee and the Health and Human Services and Natural Resource committees.

Click here to read more from 3 News Now on how to vote in Nebraska:

Local News Voter guide to November 3 elections in Nebraska KMTV Web Staff

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