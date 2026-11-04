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Sen. Pete Ricketts claims victory in Nebraska Senate race over Dan Osborn

Sen. Pete Ricketts claims victory in Nebraska Senate race over Dan Osborn
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BELLEVUE, Neb. — U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts claimed victory early Wednesday morning in Nebraska’s Senate race against independent candidate Dan Osborn. The AP called the race Wednesday for Ricketts.

Ricketts addressed supporters in Bellevue following the election, spending part of his victory speech talking about socialism and contrasting it with his vision for Nebraska and the country.

“Time and again, Nebraskans step up for each other. We don't need a socialist ideology,” Ricketts said. “We know what makes America great because, as I've always said, Nebraska is what America is supposed to be.”

Ricketts was one of the few Republicans running in a competitive Senate race to win his election.

Following his victory speech, 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks asked Ricketts how he would work with the projected Democratic majority in the Senate.

“Well, again, if we can find areas of common ground, we'll see what we can do, but I'm not going to support any of the socialist ideas,” Ricketts said.

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