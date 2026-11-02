Bikers Against Child Abuse brings Nebraska together to support abuse survivors

OMAHA, Neb. — Bikers Against Child Abuse, known as BACA, is an international nonprofit organization that supports children and families experiencing abuse.

Samantha Wells, also known by her road name "Pita," was introduced to BACA by a Sarpy County child advocate when she was 12, after she was abused by a relative.

"They were able to bring that love and that light back into our lives after something as scary as that would happen," Wells said.

Now 21, Wells, her dad and stepmother are all active members of the organization.

As BACA's event coordinator, Wells organized Sunday's chili cookoff fundraiser.

Wells said BACA supports children in a variety of ways — presenting them with teddy bears, being present in the courtroom and paying for therapy.

"You can see the baggage come off their shoulders. When they come in they're just the shell of the kid and giving them that life there is, there is nothing I can truly give back to BACA for what they have given to me," Wells said.

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