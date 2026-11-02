Young Mills County officials open Iowa leadership conference in Pella

PELLA, Iowa — Three of the youngest elected officials in Mills County opened a state leadership conference in Pella, Iowa, this past week.

The Iowa Leadership Exchange — hosted by the Iowa Rural Development Council — is designed to boost community leadership across the state. Mills County Supervisor Jack Sayers, Henderson Mayor Eva Fipps and Silver City Mayor Joseph Jaworski, all in their early 20s, were panelists in the opening discussion about the next generation of Iowa leaders.

Sayers was elected to the Mills County Board of Supervisors at age 18.

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Jaworski was elected mayor of Silver City, Iowa, at 21 years old. He previously said he was inspired by Sayers.

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Fipps was elected mayor of Henderson, Iowa, a Mills County town, also in Nov. 2025. She is possibly the youngest currently serving mayor in the United States at 20 years old.

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