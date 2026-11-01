Council Bluffs seniors celebrate Halloween with a dance night funded by the dancers themselves

OMAHA, Neb. — A Halloween dance night in Council Bluffs came together almost entirely on the dime of the people on the dance floor — seasoned neighbors who gathered for live music and a night of community.

The community dance gave neighbors a reason to celebrate the holiday together — and a place to connect. Thomas Keown, who helped organize the event, says that sense of social connection was the whole point.

"It's just about, 'Hey, how you doin'? You like this song? Let's dance.' It's just a good social atmosphere," Keown said.

Keown says he's hoping to host his next dance in December.

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