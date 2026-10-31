Man hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Omaha parking garage; suspect faces assault charge

OMAHA, Neb. — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being stabbed inside a downtown Omaha parking garage early Saturday morning, police say.

Omaha Police were called to the garage at 222 N. 10th St. around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a cutting. When officers arrived, they found the man with an injury from a cutting. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but non-life-threatening condition.

After talking with witnesses and others involved, officers say two groups of people were in a fight when 20-year-old Freddy Ortiz-Reyes pulled out a knife and cut the victim.

Ortiz-Reyes was booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Anyone with information on the case and who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.



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