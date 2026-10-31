1 injured, several in custody after officer-involved shooting and chase in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is hospitalized and multiple people are in custody after an officer-involved shooting and police chase in north Omaha Friday afternoon.

Omaha Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of North 24th and Wirt Street just after 4 p.m. Officers were in the area at the time when they heard the shots, and saw several people gathered around two vehicles.

A man was also standing outside of one of those groups shooting a firearm.

When officers confronted him, one officer discharged his firearm. That man was later transported with a gunshot wound to the leg, but it remains unclear if the wound was from the officer or from prior gunshots.

At the same time, Omaha Police say several people in one of the vehicles fled the scene, prompting a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed at 24th and Redick.

No one involved in the crash suffered injuries, but several people were taken into custody.



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