Omaha debates plumbing code changes that would expand PVC pipe use and apprenticeship limits

OMAHA, Neb. —

The City of Omaha is considering code changes that would allow more PVC pipes to be used in plumbing systems, sparking disagreement between supporters who say it would cut building costs and opponents who raise safety concerns.

Supporters, which include city staff, say the change would cut down on building costs.

One of the largest groups opposing the increase is the Plumbers Union Local 16.

Robert Woodward, who has worked in plumbing for decades and is now the union's treasurer, says increased use of PVC is a safety issue in the event of a fire.

"The plastics burn and they let off gases and toxicities that can really affect people's lives," Woodward said.

But independent contractors like Dan Fay disagree. He tells me that it shouldn't be a plumber's job to regulate fire safety, and that PVC pipes are easier to handle and transport for his workers.

"I have one piece of PVC here, and one piece of cast iron. And you can see there is a significant difference in weight, and there's a large difference in price," Fay said.

Another area of disagreement is a change that would allow each plumber to oversee two apprenticeships instead of one. Woodward tells me that would lead to decreased quality of training for aspiring plumbers.

"Our apprenticeships aren't going to get enough one on one time with our journeymen, and our trade is very important to learn in the field," Woodward said.

But Fay says manpower is desperately needed, and that current restrictions prevent his business from growing.

"I've had eight or ten people that want to come work for my company throughout the summer. They can't work for me cause I can't have more then one apprentice at a time," Fay said.

The City Council is set to vote on the proposed changes at its Nov. 10 meeting.

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