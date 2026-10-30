North Omaha Trail construction disrupts some businesses, but others call it a key investment

OMAHA, Neb. — Construction near 24th and Hamilton streets is creating challenges for businesses in the North Omaha neighborhood, but some see the disruption as a worthwhile investment in the community's future.

Stretching approximately eight miles when completed, the North Omaha Trail will provide a safer, more accessible route for pedestrians and cyclists.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, one business is looking beyond the disruption.

"Even though it's an inconvenience and it's a necessary evil, I'm actually excited about the end result."

Angel Starks, director of development for The Exchange, says the project creates a more connected and welcoming community.

"That's exactly what we need and we want in order to increase our economic footprint, is to be able to have people that feel like they are welcome and able to walk freely," Starks said.

As development continues along 24th Street, some residents have expressed concerns about gentrification and the displacement of longtime neighbors. I asked Starks how she responds to those concerns.

"Gentrification means that we are displacing the individuals that has been historically in the area, and as a member of a lot of communities or a lot of committees that serve the area, that is not the goal. We are trying to bring back the liveliness of what was in the significance, especially to the people that have been historically known to be on the North 24th corridor," Starks said.

As a North Omaha native, Starks says she's seen the changes firsthand and hopes the trail encourages more people to experience what the community has to offer.

"The fact that it started just off of 24th in Ohio, and now has the ability to go to a park, westward, and then go to downtown eastward. I see the progress, and I will always be a proponent of something that is making our city more connected," Starks said.

For now, businesses continue to navigate construction, with hopes that the finished project will bring new connections and opportunities to North Omaha.

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