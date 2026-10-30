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Polling place changed for Council Bluffs precinct after water main break

Election officials are directing affected voters to a new location about five minutes from the original polling site
Polling place changed for Council Bluffs precinct after water main break
Polling place changed for Council Bluffs precinct after water main break
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COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Election officials in Pottawattamie County are alerting some Council Bluffs voters to a polling place change ahead of Election Day.

The polling location for the CB-1 precinct is being moved because of a water main break at Northwest Christian Church, located at 714 Benson St.

Voters assigned to the CB-1 precinct should instead cast their ballots at Queen of Apostles Church, located at 3304 Fourth Ave. The new location is about a five-minute drive southeast of the original polling place.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can find additional election information on the Pottawattamie County website.

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