Polling place changed for Council Bluffs precinct after water main break

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Election officials in Pottawattamie County are alerting some Council Bluffs voters to a polling place change ahead of Election Day.

The polling location for the CB-1 precinct is being moved because of a water main break at Northwest Christian Church, located at 714 Benson St.

Voters assigned to the CB-1 precinct should instead cast their ballots at Queen of Apostles Church, located at 3304 Fourth Ave. The new location is about a five-minute drive southeast of the original polling place.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can find additional election information on the Pottawattamie County website.

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