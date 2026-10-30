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Omaha mayor declares ‘We Give Blood Day’ as Huskers compete in Big Ten blood drive

The winning school will receive a $1 million grand prize as Nebraska looks to reclaim the title
Omaha Mayor John Ewing is urging residents to donate blood and help Nebraska compete for a $1 million prize in the Big Ten blood drive
Omaha mayor declares ‘We Give Blood Day’ as Huskers compete in Big Ten blood drive
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor John Ewing is encouraging residents to roll up their sleeves and donate blood as Nebraska competes for the top spot in a Big Ten blood donation competition.

Ewing issued a proclamation Friday designating the day as “We Give Blood Day” across Omaha, emphasizing the importance of blood donations for patients undergoing surgery and cancer treatment, as well as those needing emergency trauma care.

The mayor also added his own competitive touch to the official proclamation.

“Whereas, I am extremely competitive and I want us to win,” Ewing said.

His comment refers to this year’s Big Ten blood donation competition from Abbott. The contest began in August and runs through Dec. 4, with donors declaring their favorite Big Ten school when they give blood.

The school that earns the most support will receive a $1 million grand prize.

Nebraska won the inaugural competition in 2024 before finishing second to Wisconsin last year. The Huskers are once again trailing the Badgers so far this year.

People who want their donation to support Nebraska can schedule an appointment through the Big Ten blood donation campaign website and use its map to find a participating donation location. Donors should follow the campaign’s instructions to make sure their donation counts toward the Huskers.

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