Man shot in downtown Omaha; officers chase down armed suspect

OMAHA, Neb. — A 24-year-old man was shot in downtown Omaha early in the morning, and officers who were already nearby chased down and arrested an armed suspect, police say.

Omaha Police were in the area of 11th and Howard streets when they heard a gunshot around 1:45 a.m. A 24-year-old man had been shot and was taken to a local hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Witnesses pointed officers toward the suspect, 29-year-old Daniel Arriaga, who ran. Officers chased him on foot and arrested him. Police say Arriaga had a handgun on him.

Arriaga was booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, second offense.

Anyone with additional information on the case can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.



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