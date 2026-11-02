Candidates make final push in Omaha Metro ahead of Election Day

OMAHA, Neb. — With Election Day less than 48 hours away, two prominent candidates in the Nebraska midterm elections made their final pitches to voters Sunday night in the Omaha metro.

Sen. Pete Ricketts gathered with fellow Republican candidates in Elkhorn. Lynne Walz spent the evening in downtown Omaha alongside Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Both candidates projected confidence heading into Tuesday's election.

"I've been delivering for Nebraskans for 12 years," Ricketts said.

"They are ready for change," Walz said.

Both parties focused heavily on pocketbook issues — including the rising cost of gas and groceries — which have emerged as central themes in this year's midterms.

Walz pointed to housing costs, property taxes, and economic development as key concerns for Nebraska families.

"I know the struggles that they have with economic development, housing, property taxes," Walz said.

Ricketts addressed high gas prices by calling for a long-term solution focused on strengthening the country's supply chain.

"We can't be beholden to refineries overseas. We need to have that refining capacity here — that would help bring down the prices for gasoline and diesel," Ricketts said.

Republicans at Sunday's event also took a strong stance against State Ballot Initiatives 440 and 441. If approved by voters, the measures would provide the framework for legalizing and regulating online sports betting in Nebraska.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. 3 News Now will have complete coverage of Nebraska and Iowa races.

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