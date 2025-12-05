More than a million record titles are available at this Council Bluffs store

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — As we head into the busy shopping season, we want to spotlight small businesses across our neighborhoods. Making your shopping easier, while keeping your money local.

Its our special series, "Gifts From Your Neighborhood".

If you're shopping for someone who's into music, comics, books, movies — Kanesville Kollectibles is a good place to start.

It's a small business in a really big building, at the corner of South 4th and Story Streets. Though owner Tim Behrens has had no problem filling up the space.

"It looks disorganized in here but if you just ask me, I can tell you where to look," Behrens said.

That's the result of being in business and collecting for 40 years. Three floors absolutely full of items.

"We have over a million records here. Plus, comic books, DVDs, books, CD's, A-track tapes, cassettes," Benhrens said.

"I feel like you could be here all day. And tomorrow," I replied.

"You could," Behrens said. "The record is six days straight, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m."

The collecting never ends. Behrens says there's now arrivals everyday.

You can learn more about Kanesville Kollectibles by clicking here.

