Zach Williamson is thrilled to be a part of the KMTV news team and to return home.

Before joining KMTV, Zach was a Nebraska Broadcasting Association award-winning sports anchor/reporter at KSNB Local 4 in Hastings, Nebraska.

He graduated from Iowa State University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication, along with minors in business and sports & recreation.

During his time at Iowa State, he was the sports director for the student-run television station ISUtv and was a part of the 88.5 KURE Sports radio team. He was also able to gain valuable experience through internships with WOWT in Omaha, WOI-5 in Des Moines, the Chicago Cubs Triple-A affiliate Iowa Cubs, and with Iowa State Athletics at Cyclones.tv.

His favorite part about being a journalist is getting the opportunity to meet new people and tell their stories. Zach was born and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and is excited to tell the stories in his own backyard.

When he isn’t working, you’re likely to find him out on the golf course, watching the big game, or hanging out with friends and family. Zach is a diehard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, and the Iowa State Cyclones.