At 103 years old, Bob Walls is still golfing and volunteering at Steve Hogan Golf Course seven days a week

OMAHA, Neb. — Bob Walls is 103 years old, and he is still showing up — every day — at the Steve Hogan Golf Course at Miller Park in North Omaha.

Three years ago, I first visited the course after hearing that a 100-year-old was volunteering as a groundskeeper seven days a week and still playing golf — typically scoring better than golfers much younger than himself.

Walls credits his connection to the course to the late Steve Hogan, the former golf pro whose name the course now bears. Hogan taught Walls how to play, and that relationship shaped everything that followed.

In 2023, I asked Walls, "What makes this so special? Why are you here every day?"

He responded, "Because of Steve Hogan, the way I was treated, and this is where I started, and for some reason or another, I just love this place. I go out of my way to see to it that it looks nice."

That dedication has not slowed down. Walls still helps maintain the course.

"I take care of the tee boxes, do a little repairing on the greens, pick up trash and limbs — whatever needs to be done to keep the course looking nice," Walls said.

He is also still competing on the course — and winning.

"I'll admit it. I played him the other day. He beat me by a few strokes," Steve Hogan Golf Course at Miller Park Golf Pro Mike Rice said.

Walls has become a fixture in the North Omaha community, and his presence is felt by everyone who visits the course.

"Everyone comes in and asks, 'Where's Mr. Walls? Where's Mr. Walls?'" Rice said.

"I spend more time here than I do at my house," Walls said.

That community connection extends to the annual Bob Walls Invitational, which returns this Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament support youth golf programming at the course.

"That's how we raise our funds to provide neighborhood kids with clubs, balls, instruction, and coaches every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. throughout the golfing season," Rice said.

For Walls, the tournament is also a tribute to the friend who started it all.

"I think Steve would really like that. I really do," Walls said.

Tee times for the tournament are fully booked, but the public is welcome to attend the ceremonial tee off, which begins at 8 a.m. Omaha Mayor John Ewing is also expected to attend.