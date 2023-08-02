'He’s ageless, isn’t he?': 100-year-old WWII vet still golfing, volunteering at Steve Hogan Golf Course

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — He is a part of the greatest generation — serving overseas in the U.S. Army during World War II.

However, by looking at him, you would never guess it.

“Many people mistake him for 65 or 75, somewhere in that neighborhood. When I tell them he’s a centurion, they say, 'No way!’” said Mike Rice, who manages the Steve Hogan Golf Course in Omaha.

You can find 100-year-old Robert Walls at the par-3, nine-hole golf course at Miller Park seven days a week.

“He is ageless, isn’t he?” Rice laughed.

“I spend more time here than I do at home,” Walls said.

He doesn’t just hang around the clubhouse at the Steve Hogan Golf Course — he stays busy.

“Every morning, 10 o’clock sharp, he’s here with his shovel, and sand and cart — and he makes sure all the divots are filled,” Rice shared. “This year we tasked him with replenishing our greens.”

“Most people at 60 and 70 are where? In wheelchairs, carrying a cane,” Wesley Dacus, who has known Wells his entire life, said. "This man is carrying branches off a golf course at 100 years old!”

He does all of his work for free. It’s not all work and no play though. Walls can swing it.

“The guy is amazing and still hits the ball straight,” Dacus said with a big smile.

“Shot a 31 once this year (Par 27). Seven out of the nine holes were pars, and the other two stunk — I had double bogeys,” Walls laughed.

“It took me five years, and it happened two years ago, I actually beat Mr. Walls playing golf,” Rice remembers. “And I had to have a hole-in-one to do that!”

Walls has three holes in one at the course.

He began volunteering at the course because of his good friend, Steve Hogan, for whom the course is now named and who was Nebraska’s first Black PGA professional. Hogan passed away in 2008.

Walls was inspired by the youth program Hogan started — Hogan's Heroes.

A similar program continues at the course today and Walls makes sure it is in good hands through the annual Bob Walls Invitational.

“I started the tournament to raise money for our kiddie program that we have here on Saturdays, where kids learn to play golf for free,” Walls said.

The fifth annual tournament brought dozens of people out to the course, despite rainy conditions, a few weeks ago.

Walls didn’t win it this year, but he’s competitive. However, he never lets it get to the point where he’s not enjoying himself.

“Golf is a game and when you play games, you’re supposed to have fun,” Walls explained. People get all shook up and stuff because they had a bad day or a bad shot. That’s not my bag.”

“Mr. Walls is a gem. Not only for the Steve Hogan Golf Course but for the entire community,” Rice said. “No doubt about it.”

One hundred years of life and no signs of slowing down.

What's the secret to doing what he is capable of doing at 100 years old?

“Good genes and staying active,” he replied. “I watch very little television. I’ve got to be doing something all the time.”

What makes the Steve Hogan Golf Course special? Why is he there seven days a week?

“Because of Steve Hogan, the way I was treated, and this is where I started,” he paused. “For some reason or another, I just love this place. I go out of my way to see to it that it looks nice.”

