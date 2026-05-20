Hundreds of volunteers place nearly 10,000 flags on veterans' gravesites ahead of Memorial Day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery in central Omaha to place American flags on the gravesites of veterans ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Memorial Day Flag Project is now in its 18th year.

When the project launched in 2009, organizer Carl Diamond with Centennial Lodge 326 said they had about 10 volunteers and placed around 1,700 flags. The effort has grown significantly since then.

"By searching the obituaries, by searching find a grave, by people giving us names — it has grown to almost 10,000 flags. It took us a week when we first did 1,700 flags and last year, I think we did it in about two-and-a-half hours," Diamond said.

NFM alone contributed more than 100 volunteers.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery provides and stores the flags. It expects roughly 20,000 visitors this Memorial Day weekend.

The flags will remain on display until Sunday, May 31. Volunteers are needed to help with the pickup, which begins at 2 p.m. that day.

"God bless America and God bless our veterans," Diamond said.