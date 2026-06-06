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Jumping into summer at Summerfest at River's Edge Park

Folks came from Council Bluffs, Omaha, Lincoln and even further to enjoy an evening at Summerfest.
Neighbors pack River's Edge Park for Summerfest
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Reporters join foam party at Summerfest

Iowa and Nebraska neighbors celebrated the arrival of summertime at River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs during Summerfest. They came for the food, the fun and — the foam! KMTV's Zach Williamson and Katrina Markel joined in the fun and even got an interview with Mayor Jill Shudak while covered in suds.

Summerfest kicks off in Council Bluffs

The weather held off just long enough for the neighbors to enjoy the drone show, which is one of the highlights of the annual event.

Neighbors gather for fun and drone show at Summerfest

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