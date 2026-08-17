Two moms fighting blood cancer share stories of heartbreak, hope, and advocacy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of people fill Stinson Park each year for Blood Cancer United's Light the Night — raising money to help local families facing blood cancer and to fund research toward a cure. Behind the event are stories of survival, loss, and relentless advocacy.

Diana Gleisberg Meredith has fundraised the most money the last two years. She is a survivor herself, having been diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma in January 2024 — when her first child was just 8 months old.

"And so you're going through all of that, and you're wondering 'Am I going to get to see her walk or her first birthday?'"

Gleisberg Meredith was able to celebrate that first birthday — and two more since. She is now cancer free.

But many families will never get that happy ending.

Andrea Mumm was only able to celebrate one birthday with her firstborn child, Cordelia. Cordelia was diagnosed with infant B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia — and a rare mutation — at just 3 months old.

"She handled it so well, like a champ. She was able to reach remission for awhile but as we would learn, this disease, paired with her mutation, it's really cruel."

Cordelia lost her battle at 14 months old.

"Being her mom was literally my favorite thing I've ever done," Mumm said.

Cordelia's death inspired Mumm to create Cordelia's Courage Collective, an organization aimed at helping other families fight infant leukemia.

"It's heartbreaking to be told that your kid has a cancer that's so rare that it's not financially wise to invest in finding cures." Mumm said.

Gleisberg Meredith added, "When you have little ones diagnosed and they're passing, and their treatments are 20 and 30 and 40 years old, that's ridiculous."

Both mothers have made trips to Washington, D.C., to share their stories and urge lawmakers to act.

Gleisberg Meredith has also advocated for a bill in Lincoln to cap interest on medical debt in Nebraska, so those fighting cancer are not at risk of losing their homes. She tells me that more than $1 million has been pumped into her body to save her life.

"Iowa has passed this, Indiana has passed this, Colorado and Arizona recently - why not Nebraska?"

The bill was not voted on but is expected to be revisited next session.

In the meantime, both Mumm and Gleisberg Meredith will continue to fight.

"It's very important to me that Cordelia's legacy is one of a little girl whose light was so bright that it's not going out, ever," Mumm said.

"If my life was spared it was spared for a reason, and I'm going to keep using whatever platform I have to try and raise awareness and funds to end blood cancer," Gleisberg Meredith said.

Both mothers will be at Light the Night Omaha on Thursday, September 24. I have emceed the event for the past three years, but will be passing those duties to Paige Halter this year as I am expecting my first child.

To learn more or donate, visit lightthenight.org.

