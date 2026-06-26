Defiance Harley-Davidson hosts 'Do What You Love to End ALZ' community ride Sunday

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. This cause is personal to me. Alzheimer's has impacted my family directly. It's why I have served as the emcee of the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Council Bluffs for the last 3 years.

You don't have to wait for the walk to make a difference.

Defiance Harley-Davidson is hosting a community ride Sunday, June 28, to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. The event is part of the association's "Do What You Love to End ALZ" initiative, which encourages individuals and organizations to create their own fundraisers built around their interests and passions.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. at Stir Concert Cove. Riders will then head to the dealership at 11:15 a.m. A post-ride celebration runs from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring live music and food trucks. Proceeds from the event will go to the Alzheimer's Association.

Kerry Hanson of Defiance Harley-Davidson organized the event.

"We started just pounding this thing out and here we are. It's the weekend of and we are excited. We're hoping for a great turnout – anyone who rides a motorcycle, it doesn't have to be a Harley, help us help them," Hanson said.

"Events like this embody what Do What You Love is all about—bringing people together around something they enjoy while making a meaningful difference," Hanson said.

The initiative makes it easy to create your own fundraiser. Click here to check it out.

The site offers a range of categories to match different interests and passions. Once you create an account or log in, it provides tools and resources to help you plan your own fundraising event — whenever and wherever works for you.

