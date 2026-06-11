A closer look at how Thursday morning's storms impacted neighbors

Thursday morning's storms really brought all of the hazards with them, here's a look at some of the standout reports so far:



3" hail in Page County, IA

80 mph gusts in Cass County, NE

6" rainfall in Fremont County, IA

Some of the wind gusts were beyond anything Meteorologist Joseph Meyer and Paige Halter had ever seen. The impacts were widespread along I-80 and into portions of southwestern Iowa, with tree limbs, fences, and even RV's all being swept to the ground.

Lots of us saw that heavy rainfall from those storms, and flash flooding does still remain a hazard as we go about the rest of our Thursday. Eppley Airfield received just under an inch of rainfall.

Hearing from a lot of our neighbors in Glenwood, folks were still cleaning up from the last storm that rolled through. Southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel made sure to visit those neighbors this morning, and Zach Williamson traveled just north of Weeping Water to check up on neighbors there.

