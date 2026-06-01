Cancer survivor, former Omaha firefighter gears up for second Cars & Cures fundraiser

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nick Howe is an inspiration. The former Omaha firefighter beat cancer in 2017. He then had heart failure twice - the second one leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Instead of letting all of these incredible hurdles keep him down, he has channeled his energy towards advocating for support for people who are facing similar challenges.

It has all led to his new nonprofit — the Nick Howe Foundation.

"We have three critical areas. Cancer, disability, and organ transplant," Howe said.

The foundation recently delivered its first wheelchair to a local student just two weeks ago — a moment Howe described as deeply personal.

"I don't think they expect a patient to be delivering to a patient, right? It hits different. Not many words to be able to describe what that moment felt like," Howe said.

Howe has also long had a passion for cars, and that love inspired the Cars & Cures fundraiser at Victory Lane Omaha. The inaugural event drew a strong crowd and raised significant money for local cancer patients and their families.

"Like 700 people showed up and about 125 cars. We raised $34,000," Howe said.

Now in its second year, Cars & Cures is expanding. The event will have room for 200 cars and will feature a one-of-a-kind showcase vehicle — Jeff Gordon's 2002 winning car from the Bristol 500.

"This one is chassis Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. He was on a 31 loss streak, and this car was his streak breaker," Howe said.

Cars & Cures takes place this Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Victory Lane Omaha. Car registration costs $40. Admission is free, though donations are encouraged. All proceeds support local cancer patients and their families.

