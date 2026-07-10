Omaha Sister Cities Association to host World Cup watch party at UNO's Maverick Landing this Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The FIFA World Cup has captured the attention of thousands across the Omaha metro, with neighbors flocking to watch parties throughout the area.

Now, the Omaha Sister Cities Association is inviting you to enjoy the action with some of our favorite international visitors.

OSCA is hosting a World Cup watch party at UNO's Maverick Landing this Saturday from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

The quarterfinal match between Norway and England kicks off at 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person and includes a meal. A raffle will also be held to benefit the Great Padua FC, a youth soccer club in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana - our most recent sister city.

Sue Leuschen, Omaha Sister Cities Community Engagement Co-Chair, summed up the event's spirit.

"Kicking it global, keeping it local."

Leuschen said the event is open to anyone with an interest in international culture.

"This is the place to be. We won't have just Omaha people, we will have people from all over the world."

To register for the event or learn more information, click here.

How much do you know about Omaha's nine sister cities? The history dates back 61 years. Check out the video below from 2025 to learn all about the organization.